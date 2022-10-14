WI 2023 tour of Pakistan likely to be postponed

LAHORE: Pakistan's home series against West Indies early next year is likely to be postponed until the following season. The two sides were to play a three-match T20I series in January but according to reports both boards are happy to reschedule it for 2024.

The resulting space in the calendar potentially allows players from both sides to become available for the various T20 leagues during that period. The ILT20 in the UAE, the SA20 in South Africa, the BBL in Australia and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) are all taking place in that month.

West Indies have already visited Pakistan twice in the last 10 months, albeit because the Covid-19 pandemic split one white-ball series in December 2021 into two. The two sides played three T20Is that month, before a Covid outbreak in the West Indies camp meant the subsequent ODIs had to be postponed to June this year. They played the ODIs in Multan, as part of the 2023 World Cup Super League.

This series of three T20Is was penciled in between New Zealand's visit to Pakistan in the winter of 2022-23 and the Pakistan Super League next year. The three games will most likely be added to West Indies' visit in February 2024 when they are due to play three Tests as part of the World Test Championship.