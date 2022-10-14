Quest for freedom

“We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it” — William Faulkner Pakistan has been an independent country since 1947, but few have been the occasions when it has been able to assert this freedom to the benefit of the state and its people.



Instead, because of our economic enfeeblement and our propensity to falsely act powerful and resourceful, we remained bonded in treaties and contracts which proved inimical to the long-term interests of the country. Over decades, these constituents became the major drivers of our narrative and, consequently, cause of much despair. We have continued to imagine greatness which neither dawned upon us, nor did we ever make a serious effort to attain it.

If one were to trace the history of this fundamental failing of Pakistan’s policy syndrome, one would need reams of paper. But a brief insight can bring out the major flaws which repeatedly pushed the country back by stripping it of the space that it needed to have manoeuvred a position of advantage. An inflexible mind-set and a penchant for Westernized democracy early on made for a lethal combination that brought the country many woes. While the former ingredient has remained intact in one way or the other, the latter was savagely mauled giving way to periodic impositions of martial law which further curtailed the space for adjustment and flexibility on the policy front.

Hidden beneath the apparel of Westernized democracy was this burgeoning romance with the US which never went beyond a transactional domain, but kept asserting itself in one dubious form or the other. Be it Pakistan’s membership of the Seato and Cento which primarily were anti-communism pacts, or its later-day induction as a non-Nato ally of the US for ensuring its participation in the war on terror, it gained nothing except infliction of grievous sanctions on numerous occasions.

In fact, Pakistan is the only country that, even as an ally of the US, has been punished for its imagined transgressions. Additionally, the damage that it accrued in the shape of human and material losses was immense which further aggravated the state of its economy and the contentious paradigm of its societal divides. In the process, even the most legitimate of its security concerns, including the resolution of the simmering Kashmir dispute which led to at least three wars between the neighbours, were rubbished because of contrarian positions taken by our so-called allied countries. The UN could only watch helplessly from the sidelines as it failed to have its own resolutions implemented.

The military’s romance with the US was understandable as it always legitimized the generals’ rule in the country which came with a price, be it Pakistan’s involvement in the war against the former Soviet Union or its participation in the war on terror. The US support for dictatorship was aided and abetted by Pakistan’s judiciary which hid behind the ‘doctrine of necessity’ coinage to give such take-overs continuity. Even later, one man’s decision would become the fate of the country, pushing it further into the stranglehold of economic and security enslavement.

The fact that these leaderships were either imposed through the barrel of the gun, or through conspiracies behind closed doors, or by rigging the elections whenever held, they never felt they were answerable to the people. In reality, it is the people who suffered the most at their hands as the state faltered even in providing the basic essentials that it is obligated to doing. With time, the condition of the people kept deteriorating as they plunged downward on the spiral of progress. Most importantly, the future of their coming generations was denuded of the element of hope, thus adversely impacting the overall social and moral ethos of the nation. As the distinction between right and wrong gave way to ascendance of might and power, the process of societal degeneration accelerated.

That also impacted the performance of the institutions which were used as tools by the ruling elite to advance their personal interests. Every institution that has a role to play in the development of the country has been taken over by touts and bootleggers of the ruling elite. Nothing mattered for these functionaries except to ensure their own pound of flesh in the ravaging loot that was unleashed upon the state assets. Rather than safeguarding the national stakes which they were beholden to doing, they became partners in the plunder to secure their share from the pelf.

In such circumstances, nobody cared a bit about how this would impact the freedom of the country, and how even its survival may be endangered. The country was virtually turned into a mafia conglomerate that worked by its wicked methods rather than by the dictates of law and justice which were buried deep under mounds of earth. The state was effectively enslaved by the foreign guardians in exchange for preserving the interests of their local collaborators.

But things don’t stay stationary forever, particularly if these are dictated by self-advancing injunctions and if elements of justice, equity and equality are trampled upon. That is when societies are spurred to action and things begin to change. I strongly believe that a similar process has started taking shape in Pakistan and there is no stopping it now. It is as if all those who have suffered the excesses of the elite capture have come together in this battle for winning their rights and restoring their freedom, self-esteem and dignity.

It is strange how these key aspects of human life were kept out of the national narrative. Instead, stress was always laid upon building invincibility around individuals, most of them coming from excessively degenerate backgrounds, who used the seats of power to advance their criminal trade. In this age of growing awareness, these elements have been effectively exposed among people who are no longer inclined to trusting them. That is how a change has taken shape, and is gaining momentum and intensity with time. Though there are people who are still conspiring to defeat this burgeoning hope, I have firm faith that this movement can no longer be defeated.

The change is bound to come. It is up to the ruling elite to decide whether this happens peacefully, or with a variable quotient of violence. This quest for freedom, self-esteem and dignity is irreversible.

The writer is a political and security strategist and the founder of the Regional Peace Institute in Islamabad.

He tweets @RaoofHasan