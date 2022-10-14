Inadequate facilities

Citizens of Karachi are deprived of basic necessities of life like adequate solid waste management, road infrastructure and water supply. Inflation is increasing steadily, and the amount of salaries is stagnant. We are living in a user-pays system where we have to buy water tankers and water bottles to fulfil our daily needs. We pay monthly bills to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and are still deprived of tap water.
Taps run dry in almost all neighbourhoods, and families have to buy water to wash clothes and cook food. It is time the Sindh government conducted local bodies elections to form a competent governing body that can look after these issues. Karachi’s residents deserve a liveable city, and our authorities should resolve the city’s existing issues.
Mehar Muzaffar
Karachi
