It wasn’t you?

This refers to the news report, ‘Someone else enjoyed authority when I was PM: Imran’ (Oct 13). This leads to a question: why did he remain silent if he was so powerless during his tenure? Before coming to power, Imran Khan had claimed that he would resign if he was deprived of the privilege to exercise his full authority. Also, he was the one to start the ‘same page’ mantra and used to claim that everything was well. His recent statements are an excuse to rationalize his inadequate performance.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad