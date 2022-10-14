Arbitrating death

The World Day against Death Penalty observed on Oct 10 every year reminds us of the broken criminal justice system in Pakistan that claims lives and goes against the grain of international legal practices of modern age. The developing consensus in the criminal procedures of justice is that in a majority of capital punishment cases death penalty fails to achieve its desired results. This is not the opinion of just academics; rather most of civil society and human rights activists and organizations the world over are increasingly demanding an end to death penalty. The main issue with capital punishment is that not all judicial procedures are as transparent and foolproof as they should be. There have been numerous cases across the world in recent history in which new evidence and cutting-edge investigation methods have produced incontrovertible proof that the given death penalty had no justification. This danger persists in nearly all cases and even if there is smoking-gun evidence linking an accused with a heinous crime such as murder, the death penalty does not serve as a deterrent to prevent more killings.

The possibility of an innocent person being put to death is high and this has happened in many cases in several countries. A well-known case in Pakistan was of the two brothers who spent eight years on death row and when they were finally acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2016, it transpired that they had already been executed in 2015. Flaws such as these in the justice system are numerous and serious and no one should gloss over them in the name of creating a deterrence to prevent crimes. The PPP government had imposed a moratorium on the death penalty but then the PML-N government in 2014 lifted it and since then Pakistan has overzealously executed over 500 people.

Many countries in the world have already moved towards abolishing capital punishment but Pakistan seems to be moving in the opposite direction -- with calls to even add to the number of crimes that carry the death penalty. As many as 33 offences in Pakistan are now punishable with death under various laws of the country. This is one of the highest number of crimes punishable by death in the world and Pakistan has one of the largest death row populations too. There are many such crimes in Pakistan that according to international law do not fall under the category of death-penalty crimes. Pakistan already has the unenviable distinction of being in the front row of the countries that are the biggest executioners on the globe. If the death penalty could serve as a deterrent, the number of crimes in Pakistan would have decreased but that is not the case. All this calls for a wider debate in society about the misuse of the death penalty. Perhaps the clinching argument against the death penalty is the awesome power it hands to the state. Even if Pakistan were a perfectly-governed country, one should be wary of giving so much power to the government. But in a criminal justice system that is deeply corrupt and inefficient, capital punishment becomes all the more problematic.