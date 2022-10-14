 
Friday October 14, 2022
Karachi

Rangers catch fleeing robbers

By Our Correspondent
October 14, 2022

The Sindh Rangers arrested two suspects while they were trying to flee after looting a citizen in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the robbers on a motorcycle trying to flee after snatching a mobile phone from a citizen. The Rangers personnel chased the suspects and arrested them.

