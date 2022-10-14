Rangers catch fleeing robbers

The Sindh Rangers arrested two suspects while they were trying to flee after looting a citizen in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the robbers on a motorcycle trying to flee after snatching a mobile phone from a citizen. The Rangers personnel chased the suspects and arrested them.
The Sindh High Court on Thursday set aside life imprisonment of a man in the murder of an army employee, observing...
Three more people have died due to dengue fever during treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, Sindh health...
Pakistan currently has 82 million people living in urban areas, 30 million of whom are living in informal settlements....
A gang of robbers barged into a bungalow of a retired doctor of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in the Bahadurabad...
Irked by power breakdown at the Sindh High Court during court proceedings, a judge issued a bailable warrant for the...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday chaired a meeting attended by leaders of both the Pakistan Peoples...
