CAP calls for Centaurus reopening

LAHORE: Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) has urged Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to allow Centaurus Mall to reopen, saying the mall management had fulfilled structural and safety approval requirements of the building, a statement stated on Thursday.

Hundreds of businesses that depend on the mall in Islamabad to generate economic activity, employment and taxes for the country could not sustain if the mall continued to remain closed, said CAP chairman Tariq Mehboob. People who call Centaurus their home and workplace had been displaced for several days and should be allowed to return to normal life, he added.

CAP chief lauded efforts of ICT administration, Centaurus management, and the armed forces for playing their role in extinguishing the fire and controlling the situation as a result of the unfortunate incident on Sunday, October 8.