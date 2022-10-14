Gold up Rs1,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,800 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs148,100 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,543 to Rs126,972.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,676 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs2,600 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
