Stocks barely positive amid economic uncertainties

Stocks on Thursday managed to stay afloat after remaining on the edge the whole day, most likely because the rupee's stellar run seems to have petered out, which stuck the unsure investors to the sidelines, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index closed higher by 78.58 points or 0.19 percent to 42,085.72 points against 42,007.14 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,134.84 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,900.64 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks showed recovery led by selected scrips across the board in the earnings season rally at PSX as investors weigh falling Govt bond yields amid status quo in SBP policy, IMF projections on a decline in government debt to 71.1 percent in FY2023 and speculations on FATF decision this week over likely exit from the grey list.

Likely receipts from ADB, IMF, and World Bank flood relief support, and higher global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in the bullish close, he said.

The KSE-30 index also fell 33.81 points or 0.22 percent to 15,603.89.

Traded shares decreased by 16 million to 222.227 million from 238.657 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs9.669 billion from Rs7.853 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.852 trillion from Rs6.836 trillion. Out of 341 companies active in the session, 158 closed green, 161 red, and 220, unchanged.

In a report, Topline Securities said equities closed slightly amid range-bound trade.

"Investors’ interest mostly remained in the technology sector where SYS closed 4.69 percent higher,” it said.

On the results front, EPQL announced its 3Q2022 EPS and DPS of Rs3 each to close at the upper cap.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Colgate PalmXB, which rose by Rs72.21 to Rs2,086 per share, followed by Sapphire Textile, which increased by Rs35 to Rs1,099 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Faisal Spinning, which fell by Rs25 to Rs385 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which dropped by Rs24 to Rs570 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd, in its post-session analysis, said despite opening in the green zone, the benchmark index recorded a lacklustre session. The brokerage attributed this to low participation, which shrank the volumes sharply. "The market fluctuated in both directions but ended up barely posititive as the IT sector remained in the limelight.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology (77.1 points), E&P’s (15.5 points), refinery (8.1 points), chemical (8.0 points), and fertiliser (6.6 points).

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 50.643 million shares. It rose by one paisa to Rs1.52 per share. It was followed by TRG Pak Ltd with 23.196 million shares. The IT stock closed lower by Rs1.11 to Rs128.47 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pakistan Refinery, Netsol Technology, Telecard Limited, Ghani Global Holdings, Avanceon Ltd, Cnergyico PK, JS Momentum and K-Electric Ltd. Turnover in the futures contracts increased to 79.407 million shares from 73.003 million shares.