Oil prices rise on low diesel stocks

HOUSTON: Oil prices traded about 2 percent higher on Thursday, reversing course, as low levels of diesel inventory ahead of winter helped investors shrug off higher-than-expected stocks of crude and gasoline.

Brent crude futures for December delivery rose $2.05 to $94.50 a barrel, a 2.2 percent gain, by 1704 GMT. U.S. crude rose $1.95, or 2.2 percent, to $89.22 per barrel.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.9 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 7 to 106.1 million barrels, the lowest since May, the Energy Information Administration said, versus expectations for a drop of 2 million barrels.

That helped investors look past a surprise 2 million build of gasoline stocks and a larger-than-expected near 10 million barrel rise in crude inventories.

"The most disturbing part of the (EIA) report is that distilling inventories are so far below average. Winter is coming," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "The market is looking at the big picture, as opposed to the short-term demand numbers that were impacted by the storm." The report comes amid concerns that rising inflation will dent fuel demand and as the International Energy Agency warned that the global economy may go into recession.

US consumer prices increased more than expected last month and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month. Also weighing on prices was a warning by the IEA that last week's OPEC+ decision to cut supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) may lead to a global recession.

"The OPEC+ ... plan ... has derailed the growth trajectory of oil supply through the remainder of this year and next, with the resulting higher price levels exacerbating market volatility and heightening energy security concerns," the IEA said.