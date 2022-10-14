Rupee extends losses as global gains in dollar weigh

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the second straight session on Thursday as dollar demand from importers outpaced greenback sales by exporters, who chose to sit on the sidelines in anticipation of range-bound trading in the local currency going forward, dealers said.

The currency lost 1.50 rupees against the dollar in the open market. It ended at 222 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 220.50.

In the interbank market, the rupee fell 0.23 percent to 218.38 versus the greenback. It finished at 217.88 in the previous session.

“The importer demand was there and there was not much of dollar selling. Remittance inflows were also slowed,” said a foreign exchange dealer, adding, “Because they believe the rupee will stabilise at its current levels, exporters aren't selling dollars in the forward market”.

The strengthening of the dollar against other major currencies is the other factor contributing to the rupee's depreciation. The rupee also feels the effects, he added.

The arrival and subsequent appointment of Ishaq Dar as Pakistan's new finance minister, who has a propensity to keep the currency in a controlled range, caused changes in sentiment that led to the rupee's rebound in the past two weeks.

Additionally, the rupee had been bolstered by an uptick in remittance flows, high dollar conversions by exporters, and a crackdown on speculators.

Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, said the increased demand for the dollar pushed the rupee down.

“Our currency parity is market-determined. When the supply was high it was appreciated. Now it’s correcting a bit in my view,” Tariq added.

To conduct talks with the international lenders, Ishaq Dar and a delegation have arrived in the US. Dar will meet with the representatives of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and other financial institutions during his four days in the US.

He will attend the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings as well. In light of the disastrous floods that have hit the nation, Pakistan has been requesting new terms from international lenders.

Analysts said the currency saw a decline over the past two days. The rupee needed a technical correction, and it appears that it will settle at the current levels for time being.

“Dar is in Washington for talks with the World Bank and IMF. The rupee is anticipated to strengthen to the 210–215 level against the dollar if Pakistan receives any relief from both lenders in the shape of financing commitments and relaxations on the IMF's programme conditions,” said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited.