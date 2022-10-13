PDM ministers threatening to file reference: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said that since yesterday, certain Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ministers have been threatening to file a reference against him, based on doctored audio leaks.

“Since yesterday certain PDM ministers have been threatening to file a reference against me based on the doctored and self-styled audio leaks. The country knows my commitment to Pakistan. Any attempt to malign me through these alleged audio leaks will miserably fail,” he said in a message on his Twitter account.

He said: “The latest SBP Monetary Policy Statement paints a very depressing picture of the economy, falling growth rate, high inflation, despite administrative adjustments in power rates, and the impact of floods. We sure are heading towards a recession.”