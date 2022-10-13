Pakistan’s progress linked with Imran’s accountability: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar reacted sharply to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s recent statement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the country’s progress and prosperity was linked with the accountability of Imran Khan as he was the “biggest security threat” for Pakistan. “The country has not faced the biggest security threat in its history like the ‘Foreign Funded Fitna’ and fraud of Imran Khan, who played a serious game with the national security and interests,” she said while reacting to the remarks of the PTI chairman.

“The country will surely prosper if Imran Khan was made subservient to the law,” she added. Being the head of government, she said, Imran Khan was solely responsible for all the wrongs committed during the four-year tenure of the PTI, but the real power was exercised by his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi.

Referring to Imran Khan’s remarks about his limited powers as the country’s chief executive, Marriyum said had he had absolute power, then the gravity of his loot and plunder would have been inconceivable.

With “limited power”, Imran Khan had damaged the country’s interests and played sinister games to achieve his political motives, she said, adding the state would have been in danger if he had held “absolute power”.

Marriyum alleged that Imran Khan traded off Kashmir for foreign funding and pushed the national economy into a quagmire with the “limited power”. Separately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that it was on the record that Imran Khan, being PM, had been defending and justifying taping of phone calls and other official conversations in the name of “security matter”, but now he took U-turn to save his skin and dirty politics.

“Look at this how phone taping and audio recordings are being justified giving security reasons... Now when his conspiratorial face has been fully exposed before the public, he is going against it [phone/audio taping],” the SAPM said at a news conference while airing a video clip of the PTI chairman’s few months old interview in which he openly agreed with such recordings.

He said Imran Khan, being prime minister, was used to reading the transcript of audio/ conversation recordings of his people and legislators on daily basis, presented by principal secretary Azam Khan. Tarar said Imran Khan had ordered taping the PTI MNA’s phones when the joint opposition in the National Assembly tabled a no-trust motion to oust him democratically and constitutionally. Regarding Swat situation, Tarar said it was a responsibility of the provincial government to maintain peace, law and order there.