Govt may award magisterial powers to Discos to overcome theft

LAHORE: As part of the reform process, magisterial powers are likely to be given to electricity distribution companies for taking prompt action against consumers involved in theft, said Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, Chief Executive of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) here Wednesday.
Talking to a select group of journalists, the Lesco chief said magisterial power to the staff of distribution companies has been termed indispensable. Moreover, setting up special courts or designating judges in lower courts for hearing theft-related cases as well as giving power of tehsildar to revenue staff of distribution companies for recovery would significantly contribute to improving the financial health of the power sector, he observed.
