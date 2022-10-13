Man implicated in drugs case despite helping authorities arrest key suspect

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Exports (CCE) has nominated Humair Qureshi, the owner of the M/s Qtinity and son of a former member of the Federal Board of Revenue, in a drugs smuggling case despite the fact that he had helped the authorities arrest the key suspect.

M/s Qtinity has been accused of electronically filing a goods declaration for two containers destined for Melbourne in Australia through their authorised clearing agent M/s AL KASIB and declaring the description of the goods as pink salt with a declared value of US$37,796.94.

The WeBOC system allowed loading under the yellow channel on the basis of the profile of the exporter but the same was put for examination by AC examination PICT, due to the risky nature of goods.

Accordingly, the containers were arranged for examination at the PICT yard which led to the recovery of 47 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, also known as ice. The market value of the seized drug was estimated to be around Rs470 million. Two accused, Fida Muhammad and Taha, have been arrested in the case.

A man who was later implicated in the case is Humair, son of Munir Qureshi, who has served as member customs FBR and also as the federal commerce secretary. Humair graduated in finance and economics from abroad.

The nomination of Humair in the interim challan three months after the registration of the FIR worried and shocked the family. “Since day one, Humair Qureshi is cooperating with the officials as a key witness in the case but suddenly, he was named in the interim challan,” says the family sources. “He helped the officials in the arrest of a key suspect, Fida Muhammad, as well as foiling another smuggling bid of drugs to Netherlands from Karachi by informing the Customs officials.”

Humair and Fida were professional friends. In April this year, Fida approached Humair and requested him to export his consignments saying that his company M/s Al-Aziz Enterprises could not export as the bank was not issuing the E-Form since the foreign remittance of his previous export consignment of pink Himalayan salt in February 2022 was still not received.

Fida assured Humair that the export was being made to a different buyer who would remit the money soon. Based on his professional relationship, Humair obliged Fida and facilitated him in three different shipments.

For the first shipment of cotton fabrics, the remittance of the consignment exported through Qtinity on April 15, 2022, was received in early June 2022 which landed in the bank account of Qtinity. It amounted Rs8,692,553.

On the request of Fida, an amount of Rs1,135,354 was paid through a banking channel to the clearing agent, M/s Al-Kasib, while the entire remaining amount of Rs7,557,000 was paid through the banking channel to Fida. As a matter of fact, not a single penny was kept by M/s Qtinity from the transaction. The documentary evidence of the transaction having remitted and subsequently transferred to the bank accounts of Fida and Al-Kasib have already been submitted to the Customs authorities.

“This is a common practice in the business, you must have to help your professional friends but what can anybody do if the friend cheats you,” says the family. “Fida Muhammad while taking the advantage of the friendship misused him for the smuggling purposes and Humair Qureshi was unaware of his intentions.”

Meanwhile, the FIR reads that Qtinity electronically filed a goods declaration to Melbourne consisting of two containers through their authorised clearing agent Al Kasib and declared the description of the goods as salt with a declared value of US$ 37,796.9410 against financial instrument of the Bank Alfalah Limited Pakistan.

The WeBOC system allowed loading under yellow channel on the basis of the profile of the exporter. But keeping in view the risky nature of the goods – salt and destined for Australia, the same was put for examination by the AC examination of PICT. Accordingly, the containers were arranged for examination at the PICT yard.

The undersigned initiated the process of the examination of the containers in the presence of two musheer, Uzair and Qasim, and the container was emptied. The exercise led to the recovery of 1,355 corrugated cartons. The recovered cartons were opened one by one which yielded the recovery of the assorted brand, packing Himalayan salt from each carton weighting 500 grammes.

The recovered pouches were further opened and checked one by one. During this exercise, some pouches were found stuffed with narcotics substance. Upon this development, minute examination of all the pouches was carried out and 85 cartons further led to the recovery of 165 pouches of assorted weight were found stuffed with narcotics.

Accordingly, the rest of the container was de-stuffed which led to the recovery of 1,250 corrugated cartons. All the pouches in the cartons were minutely examined but nothing objectionable was found. The recovered narcotics was methamphetamine (ice).

Upon weighting 165 pouches, 47 kilogrammes of the drug were found. Three representative samples of methamphetamine were drawn from the 165 pouches in the presence of musheers and sealed in PVC zip lock bags and then packed in cotton bag, under their signatures in order to keep their sanctity intact. The recovered narcotic along with containers were seized under Musheernama prepared on the spot.

After the recovery of the narcotic substance, the clearing agent and exporter were called for an inquiry into the recovery of the narcotic substance from the consignment to which they voluntarily appeared and said that the consignment was handed over to them by Fida, son of Ghulam Dastageer, and they went to the extent to identify and make him available before the Customs authorities. Furthermore, they voluntarily accompanied the undersigned to arrest the said culprit.

Consequently, Fida was apprehended and two mobile phones were seized from his possession. A Musheernama to this effect was also prepared. During the investigation, it transpired that Fida, in collusion a man Noor Muhammad based in Chaghai, brought the narcotics from Chaman which was subsequently concealed in salt consignments.

Fida told the investigators that prior to sending the consignment to the port area, the weighment of both the containers was made in his presence. He added that both the containers were loaded from the Mama Godown in Mauripur in his presence.

Customs officials were unavailable when contacted by The News.