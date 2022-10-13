Govt decides to use local resources for power production

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government had decided to avoid using the imported fuel for power generation in order to reduce the production cost.

Responding to a calling attention notice concerning the increased electricity price, he said the government would now focus on producing electricity through the indigenous resources such as solar, wind, hydel, nuclear and Thar coal.

Opposition members, including Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Saira Bano and others, raised the issue of inflated electricity bills through a calling attention notice. Khurram said Thar Coal Project will start generating 1,320MW power by December and 2,640 megawatts before the next summer. He said the government was providing a relief of Rs66 to the consumers by waiving off Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC) for August and September.

He said fuel adjustment charges had also been reduced from Rs9.89 to only 22 paisa per unit for August while the agriculture tube wells were exempted from FAC. He said the government had allocated a huge fund to provide subsidized seeds to the farmers in the flood-hit areas.

Responding to a question during the question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security and Research Ahmad Raza Maneka said the federal government had asked the provinces to facilitate the farmers.

He said the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) was imparting scientific knowledge to farmers to enhance production. He said the prime objective of PARC was to promote research in the agriculture sector adding that the PARC was consistently arranging seminars and symposiums to educate the farmers about the scientific upgradation in the agriculture sector. The chair adjourned proceedings for a lack of quorum till Thursday morning (today).