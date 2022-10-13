1,150 flood victims to get compensation

TANK: Authorities have approved compensation cases for 1150 flood-damage cases in the district, a senior administrative official said on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak said that the district administration officials had visited 11,820 houses damaged by the recent floods in Tank district. Compared to other areas, Tank has been able to work more efficiently on compensation cases so far.
“In the light of provincial government directives, we are utilising all resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims. Around 710 houses have been completely damaged and 1,180 houses partially damaged by the floods in the district,” he added.
He said that 1,700 cases for compensation had been forwarded from Tank to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and 1,150 cases had also been approved.
