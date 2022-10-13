Owners, principals of private schools urge KP govt to restore peace

BATKHELA: The Private Education Network (PEN), Charsadda chapter, on Wednesday staged a protest against the recent attack on a school van in Swat and urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to restore peace and provide protection to the people.

Dozens of owners and principals of private schools while holding banners and posters with words of their demands gathered outside the Charsadda Press Club and staged the protest sit-in. The protestors urged the provincial government to arrest the perpetrators of the attack on school van and in Swat and provide fool-proof security to the people, students and staff of the private schools.

Speaking on the occasion, PEN president Nafeesullah and others condemned the killing of the driver of a private school van and injuring the student.

They threatened that owners, principals and students of private schools would take to the roads if the government and law-enforcing agencies failed to arrest the attackers and award them exemplary punishment.

It may be mentioned that the driver of a private school van had been killed and two students injured when unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on a school van in Swat’s Charbagh area last Monday.

The incident had occurred outside the Knowledge City School in the Guli Bagh area.

There were 15 students inside the vehicle at the time of the attack. The Swat Private Schools Association later decided to keep schools in the district closed in solidarity with the victims of the attack.