Transporters urged to get vehicles checked for smoke emission

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday asked the transporters to check the smoke emission of their vehicles as it was hazardous for the environment and caused pollution contributing to climate change.

The seminar was arranged under the aegis of Directorate of Transport and Mass Transit Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Mardan. A large number of transporters, drivers and people participated in it.

Qaisar Khan, Director Transport, Tariq Ali Khan, Additional Secretary Transport, the deputy commissioner Mardan, Manager Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) Zubair Khan spoke on the occasion.

Qaisar Khan said the smoke emitted by the vehicles was the main cause of environmental pollution and climate change, which not only affected human life, but also contributed to global warming.

“The recent floods in the country occurred due to climate change,” he said and added that the government had formulated various policies to provide a clean environment to people and check pollution.

He maintained that it was also the responsibility of citizens to play their role in curbing environmental pollution, saying that addressing this issue was not possible without the cooperation of the people.

The official said the Vehicle Emission Testing Stations (VETS), a wing of the Transport Department, was working to check vehicles for smoke emission.

“The VETS is working to test smoke-emitting vehicles and control the noise pollution of modern machines,” he said. He urged the transporters to get their vehicles checked to curb pollution.