MDCAT to be held on November 13

PESHAWAR: Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) will be held simultaneously on November 13 at various centers of the province.

The test will consist of a three-hour paper as per the syllabus and guidelines of the Pakistan Medical Commission. These decisions were taken in a special meeting of the Provincial Admission Committee under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra. Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, secretary health and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that ETEA will make a paper for the test in the light of the syllabus of the Pakistan Medical Commission and KMU will be responsible for the arrangements for the test. The test will be held simultaneously in different centers of the province, starting at11 am and ending at 2pm.

Regarding the test, it was also decided that the carbon copy of the test will be provided to the students at the end of the paper and the answer key of the test will be uploaded on the website of PMC, ETEA, and KMU at 9pm the same day.

It was also decided that after obtaining the data of all the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from PMC, the students will soon be allotted their roll number slips and test centers, while the PMC will also

be approached for all the costs to be rendered on the test. In the meeting, it was decided to hold a meeting immediately with the relevant authorities of ETEA under the chairmanship of the secretary of Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss and decide further issues.