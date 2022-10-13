AWKUM gets higher ranking globally

MARDAN: Moving ahead with the legacy of academic and research excellence, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) retained the No.1 position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The ranking includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, said a press release.

The university is ranked higher than other universities in the category of research, citations and international outlook. Furthermore, in comparison to the earlier rankings, the university has shown improvement in citations as previously it was ranked 268 and has been ranked 180 now.

The communication said this exhibits the efforts of the university’s faculty which persistently worked and carried out quality research.