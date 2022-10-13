4 killed, 10 injured in Kurram land dispute

PARACHINAR: Four persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries over a land dispute in Boshehra area in the upper part of Kurram tribal district on Wednesday.

The two families continued to trade fire over a land dispute in the Boshehra area in Kurram for the second consecutive day. As a result, four persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when the rival parties also fired rockets on the populated area.

It was learnt that several houses were also damaged when hit by rocket shells in the area.

Meanwhile, social activist and elder Abdul Khaliq Pathan along with other elders rushed to the spot and urged the infighting groups to halt firing.

The police and officials of district administration also supplemented their efforts and effected a ceasefire between the rival parties.