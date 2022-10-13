4 killed, 10 injured in Kurram land dispute

PARACHINAR: Four persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries over a land dispute in Boshehra area in the upper part of Kurram tribal district on Wednesday.
The two families continued to trade fire over a land dispute in the Boshehra area in Kurram for the second consecutive day. As a result, four persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when the rival parties also fired rockets on the populated area.
It was learnt that several houses were also damaged when hit by rocket shells in the area.
Meanwhile, social activist and elder Abdul Khaliq Pathan along with other elders rushed to the spot and urged the infighting groups to halt firing.
The police and officials of district administration also supplemented their efforts and effected a ceasefire between the rival parties.
WANA: The head of the family of a slain trader on Wednesday threatened to block the road for traffic if the government...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial health secretary to depute any female psychiatrist...
PESHAWAR: Local Government Minister Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday inaugurated Supervisor Control and Data...
The newly-appointed Sindh governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, has said that concerns of the residents of Karachi about the...
PESHAWAR: As many as 896,724 children from the age of 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated under the 12-day...
LANDIKOTAL: The customs and border officials on Wednesday said they were working to resolve the genuine problems of...
Comments