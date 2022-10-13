Tech boosts livestock export

Islamabad : Chinese vaccine technology helped boost export of Pakistan’s livestock sector products.

“Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)-Free Certification proved to be a prerequisite for the promotion meat export to major markets of the world, with a potential to reach $1-3 billion annually.

China has experience theoretically and practically in the construction of animal disease free zones. We are willing to share our technology with Pakistan and deepen cooperation to boost its livestock exports to China,” said Prof. He Cheng, Coordinator of China-Pakistan Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation & Extension Centre, China Agricultural University.

Currently, Pakistan’s livestock sector is suffering from major animal diseases, such as Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), FMD, Brucellosis, and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR). Due to non-certification of disease free zones, Pakistan could not compete with major exporters such as New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, etc.

Last month, a Chinese delegation consisting of He Cheng, Dr. Li Shoujun, President of Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Pharm Group, a veterinary vaccine and pharmaceutical company in China, and two vice-presidents of the company visited Pakistan’s related governmental sectors including Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, private companies and local dealers, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday.

Vaccination is an effective means of building immune barriers. Regarding core vaccine technologies, China has developed cutting-edge technologies of FMD vaccines, including inactivated vaccine, peptide vaccine and virus-like particle (VLP) vaccines.

Li Shoujun, president of Tianjin Ringpu signs MOU for producing Chinese vaccine with Prof. Khalid Naeem, coordinator of a Rawalpindi-based pharma company.

According to the MOU, the first batch of Chinese FMD antigens and adjuvants will be shipped to Pakistan this month, indicating that high-quality FMD vaccine will be produced locally and supplied to livestock with Chinese technology.

“We are also looking forward to developing joint ventures with local companies and manufacturing poultry vaccines and pharmaceutical raw materials in Punjab province. With the introduction of protocols of sustainable healthy husbandry and eradications of major animal diseases, FMD free zone will be established in Punjab and promoted to other provinces.