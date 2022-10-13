Heer Ranjha musical event presented

Islamabad : ‘In Sufism, hope and love are integral,” said Syed Mushfiq Murshid, the playwright of ‘Ishq’ (a musical on the folklore Heer-Raanjha) during a special presentation at the celebration of 49th year of the Asian Study Group (ASG) in Islamabad.

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner was the chief guest on the occasion. He talked about the importance of investing in arts and culture and praised the contributions of the Asian Study Group in this regard.

‘Ishq’ the musical staged at the prestigious Saddler’s Wells theatre in London – is Pakistan’s first Anglo-Punjabi Sufi musical based on the immortal legend of ‘Heer-Raanjha’, one of the most famous Punjabi tragedies in South Asian literature.

It predates Shakespeare’s era and is often claimed that the bard may have been inspired by the tale of his famous Romeo and Juliet. In 2017, it was organised to celebrate 70 years of Pakistan’s independence and Pakistan-UK friendship by bringing together the talent of both countries for an extravaganza of song and dance that ran to critical acclaim.

In the special presentation of the play, Huma and Dr Farooq Baig took the audiences on a journey of how this mega premier musical was brought to the stage- through behind the scene scenarios, video clips, interviews, and audience reactions- giving the participants an insight into the trials and tribulations, the agony and ecstasy of working with – and within-two diverse cultures to create a show that is not just a love story but a powerful portrayal of women empowerment.

“I was pretty excited when Huma Baig and Dr. Farooq Baig approached me to write the script for ‘Heer-Ranjha’. After original story by Punjabi Sufi poet Waris Shah, there were many interpretations of the story. I have tried giving it my interpretation- a worldly and spiritual one,” said Mushfiq Murshid, the writer.

Regarding the scenes that he enjoyed writing the most, he said that on the worldly side, “the development of the character of ‘Heer’ was something very fulfilling. She belonged to a patriarchal society and family yet she stood up for her right to choose.”