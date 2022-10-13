Another 207 reported positive for dengue in a day

Islamabad : Another 207 individuals belonging to Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 6690 on Wednesday however according to the Punjab Information Technology Board Dashboard, the number of confirmed dengue fever patients from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 7,800.

According to the Office of the District Health Officer Islamabad, a total of 3343 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT so far this year while according to PITB, the number is 4,461 making a difference of 1,118 patients.

DHO ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia when contacted by ‘The News’ on Wednesday said the actual number of confirmed dengue fever patients so far reported from Islamabad is 3,343 and the figure being reported by PITB can be termed as an unintentional mistake. Actually, when a case is reported to the district health office, it collects data on the case to respond though, in a number of cases, the patients actually have not been residing in the federal capital. Such patients give the address of Islamabad to a hospital or laboratory at which they are being diagnosed, explained Dr. Zia.

He said in a number of cases, the patients having addresses of ICT actually have left for their native towns or have been residing in some other districts of the country.

After scrutiny is done to respond to a case, the district health department ICT notifies all the concerned departments including PITB of the mistake but it remains uncorrected, he said.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that another 101 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT taking the tally to 3,343 of which seven patients have died of the infection. On the other hand, as many as 106 patients have been confirmed positive from Rawalpindi district which has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the district to 3,347 of which three patients have lost their lives due to dengue fever.

The number of admitted dengue fever patients at the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital was recorded as 223 on Wednesday of which two patients were in critical condition at BBH and one at HFH.