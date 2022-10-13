Anniversary of Bali bombings marked

Islamabad : The Australian High Commission and the Indonesian embassy marked the 20th Anniversary of the Bali terrorist bombings with a commemorative ceremony here on Wednesday.

The memorial paid tribute to the courage and resilience of those affected by the attacks of 12 October 2002, which killed 202 innocent people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians, and wounded hundreds more.

Speaking at the commemorative ceremony today, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins highlighted the subsequent close cooperation between Australia and Indonesia and emphasised the commitment of both countries to countering terrorism and violent extremism.

“The shared grief of the Australian and Indonesian peoples gave rise to a shared resolve: Australia and Indonesia have worked together to strengthen regional responses to the threat of terrorism and violent extremism,” he said.

Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio said the successful prevention of violent acts of extremism called for an inclusive approach involving youth, professional media, religious leaders and relevant stakeholders at both national and global levels.