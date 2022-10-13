QAU syndicate to decide about dispute in a week

Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University Syndicate in an emergency meeting here Wednesday has resolved that a decision in the case of Bhara Kahu Bypass and its passage through QAU territory will be finalised in its next meeting within a week.

There is strong opposition in the faculty, officers, employees, students, and alumnae to the intrusion of CDA into QAU territory for the bypass which can be constructed on alternative routes also. They expressed dismay and anger over the sudden start of the construction without consulting QAU or even waiting for Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Report.

Talking to ‘The News’, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah said that Syndicate is the highest decision-making body of the university and only this is authorised to take decisions about its lands.

In reply to a question about CDA's claim that the VC was in the meeting where the decision was approved, he stressed that he is a member, attended the meeting of the CDA Board of Governors in his individual capacity and he could not take any stand without the approval of the Syndicate.

Through a message, Farzana Altaf, Director-General, of Pakistan Environment Protection Agency, said that the case is still in the process and no decision had been taken so far.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee comprising Academic Staff Association, Officers Welfare Association and Employees Welfare Association held a meeting earlier Wednesday and resolved to hold another meeting after two days to come up with its policy. While talking to this correspondent, faculty and staff were averse to the idea of trespassing on the university territory.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of the bypass on Sept 30 to construct an overhead road to bypass the traffic rush of Bhara Kahu which slows down, if not jams, the traffic flow between Islamabad and Murree.

The authorities, the University sources lament, suddenly announced and started construction work near Malpur village at Murree Road and later demolished the QAU boundary wall which set a wave of anger and dismay in the Campus community. Army-owned National Logistics Cell is the contractor.

The University is already facing numerous problems including a financial crunch and encroachment of its territory by the land mafia and other institutions. The bypass, if allowed will obstruct the Botanic Garden and Shahdara Colony of QAU teachers and employees from the rest of the main Campus.

The National Highway Authority, which manages Murree Road, owns 110 feet of land from its maiden on either side of the road which is enough to construct a by-pass on Murree Road without creating a consistent and constant problem for an institution of higher learning and research.

Some faculty members point to another route starting from the terminal of Green Transit Bus Service between Bhara Kahu and PIMS. The terminal is within QAQU territory from where the diversion could be made into QAU territory in its easternmost corner on the left and could easily be linked with Bokhari Road which through a bridge, almost complete, is connected to Kiani Road as per the existing plan.

The CDA which is desperately coming up with one offer after another on daily basis can consider this option and resolve the land dispute with QAU forever by compensating it with land in adjoining areas to complete its 1709 acres, 4 kanals and 12 marlas for which it had already paid to CDA, say the teachers.

Earlier, addressing an emergent Executive Committee meeting of ASA, its President Dr. Aamir Ali termed the construction illegal and announced taking a legal course of action against the civic body. “If roads and not education will be the future of this nation,” he asked.