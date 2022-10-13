RDA to conduct operation against illegal constructions

Rawalpindi: The Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has visited Adiala Road and Shahpur Road on Wednesday and directed the Building Control Wing to conduct operation while checking illegal constructions in the area.

The RDA spokesperson said that the DG RDA has issued an order to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner of a marriage hall on Adiala Road, Mouza Dagal.

He also directed the Building Control Wing to demolish the illegal shops on Adiala Road.

He said that the DG RDA has directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialisation, complementary maps and plans of buildings.

He said the DG RDA has also directed the Building Control Wing to issue commercialisation notices and regularise all illegal residential cum commercial buildings on Adiala Road and Shahpur Road.

He said that the DG RDA never wished to harass the citizens and advised the citizens and investors not to spend their hard earned money in illegal housing societies operating without map approval.

Further, the sponsors are also immediately warned to stop marketing their unapproved and illegal housing schemes and buildings and approach RDA to obtain NOC of the scheme as per law. Otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.

He further said that the RDA Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the Building Control Wing to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments.