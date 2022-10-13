PRCS to organise national, int’l donors’ moot on November 8

Islamabad: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society PRCS, in order to attract and channelise international & national donors for relief and rehabilitation support to recover from the devastating effects of this season’s unprecedented floods of 2022, will organise ‘Pakistan - International & National Donors Conference for Relief & Rehabilitation’ on November 8, 2022 here.

As Pakistan moves to the rehabilitation and rebuilding phases in the aftermath of this year’s devastating floods, the glaring gaps in funding needed to finance these critical activities are becoming obvious, regrettably, International appeals to help Pakistan at this difficult time have yet to receive a robust response, therefore, the proposed conference is being organized with objective to seek financial commitments as well as material support in current relief and further rehabilitation, the conference funding will contribute to rehabilitation of affected population.

Diplomatic organisations, multilateral agencies, government and corporate organisations are being invited to attend this one-day conference.