Two hit to death

LAHORE: A young man and a woman died in two different road accidents in the City here on Wednesday. The first case was reported in Shafiqabad when a speeding bus ran over a 35-year-old motorcyclist. He received serious injuries that claimed his life. His body was moved to morgue. The victim could not be identified. In the second, a 50-year-old woman died after a car hit her in Mustafa Town. The victim was crossing a road near a private housing society on Multan Road when a car hit her. The victim fell down and received injuries. She was moved to hospital where doctors pronounced her as brought dead.

TWO HELD: Ghalib Market police arrested two suspects for selling government medicines illegally. The suspects have been identified as Manzoor and Waseem. During checking, over 1,000 insulin samples were recovered from their custody. Police were investigating. Meanwhile, Badamibagh police arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered over 104-kg charas from their custody. The suspects were arrested by Chowki Joseph Colony police while trying to enter the city.