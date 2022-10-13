 
close
Thursday October 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Clarification

By Our Correspondent
October 13, 2022

KASUR:Owner of a transport company, Haji Akram Zaki, has clarified a news item published in The News on October 9 about illegal bus stand terminals. He said his bus terminal is legal. Haji Zaki added that the Zaki brothers terminal on Ferozepur Road had been running for last 18 years after it was approved by the authorities and also by orders of higher court.

Comments