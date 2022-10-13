 
Thursday October 13, 2022
Lahore

Qul

October 13, 2022

Mrs Irum Afshar, wife of renowned artist Afshar Malik, passed away at Lahore after a protracted illness. She was the elder sister of Saadia Shariff, Chief Marketing Officer, Jang Media Group; Amna Shariff and Sonia Shariff. Her Qul will be held today (Thursday).

