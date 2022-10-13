LAHORE: A young man and a woman died in two different road accidents in the City here on Wednesday. The first case was...
KASUR:Owner of a transport company, Haji Akram Zaki, has clarified a news item published in The News on October 9...
LAHORE:PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that if Imran Khan tried to create unrest in the...
LAHORE:Wifaqul Madaris Shia vice-president Allama Syed Mureed Hussain Naqvi has questioned the justification behind...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has stopped the production of a pickle-manufacturing unit in Bhagatpura and discarded...
LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab General Secretary Hasan Murtaza on Wednesday said that People’s Party...
Comments