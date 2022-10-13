‘Imran destroying country’s economy’

LAHORE:PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that if Imran Khan tried to create unrest in the country he would face the consequences.

Addressing a press conference, Azma Bukhari sought answers from the PTI chief saying that the former prime minister should account for the aid he collected in the name of the flood victims.

She alleged that even now the former PM is destroying the country’s economy. She said that Hashim Dogar and Latif Nazar Gujjar resigned because Imran Khan was not happy with their performance. She shared that Hashim Dogar had filed cases of blasphemy against Marriyam Aurangzeb and Javed Latif.

Imran was taking oath from the people, while Omer Sarfaraz has made Insaf Youth Force, she said, adding that action should be taken against him as they had made force against the state. Imran is spending the fund he had collected in the name of flood affectees, she concluded.