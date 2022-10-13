Creation of more seminary education boards questioned

LAHORE:Wifaqul Madaris Shia vice-president Allama Syed Mureed Hussain Naqvi has questioned the justification behind creating more seminary education boards when seminary boards affiliated to all five schools of thought in the country have already been working on a single platform of Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Deenia (ITMD).

When five seminary education boards, including the four schools of thought and Jamaat-e-Islami have been functioning well, the objective for setting up several new seminary education boards was nothing but creating divisions among the following of the Islamic schools of thought and weakening their strength, he said while talking to media at Jamia Tul Muntazir on Wednesday. He claimed that experiment of creating division and diluting the power of Islamic schools of thought had failed since all five boards were united on ITMD platform. He said that scholars should participate in politics and contest elections, adding that they take interest in politics but not contest elections.

The visiting journalists were shown different departments of Jamia Tul Muntazir. Its library contained 100,000 books, including 75 commentaries on Holy Qur'an, of which 40 are written by Shia scholars and 35 by Sunni scholars. The library has a precious manuscript of the commentary of Quran by Maulana Safdar Hussain Najafi. It also has a record of monthly magazine of Jamia Tul Muntazir since it was first published in 1964.