PFA discards 4,670kg stinky pickle

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a pickle-manufacturing unit in Bhagatpura and discarded 4,670kg stinky pickle during a raid conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. The authority also confiscated a huge quantity of prohibited chemicals and non-food grade drums during the raid. PFA DG said that the production was stopped due to preparation of pickle with rotten vegetables and fruits as well as hazardous chemicals. He said substandard pickles were also stored in the dirty boxes and non-food grade drums. Apart from that, the raiding team witnessed a poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene. He said that the use of substandard and harmful ingredients caused health problems for consumers. Food manufacturers would not be allowed to work against the PFA rules, he added.