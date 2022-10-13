PPP shows solidarity with protesting health workers

LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab General Secretary Hasan Murtaza on Wednesday said that People’s Party has always supported the government employees on the floor of the house and outside the house.

He expressed these views while addressing a sit-in of hundreds of protesting employees of Punjab Health Facility Management Company (PHFMC) outside Punjab Assembly on Mall Road. On this occasion representative of PHFMC Dr Khalil as well as PPP Punjab leaders Ahsan Rizvi, Afraz Naqvi and Zeeshan Shami were present. Hassan Murtaza said that PPP is the party of all classes. Hassan Murtaza questioned why Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi is not serious in solving the issues of the employees of HMFC like he looks serious in solving the issues of the employees of Rescue 1122.

"We have seen the first government which does not ask the protesters why they are crying, " said Hasan Murtaza.

Murtaza demanded that the provincial government should immediately solve the problems of the employees. He demanded that government should immediately regularise the employees of Punjab Health Facility. He said he will raise the voice of the doctors, dispensers, midwives and Lady Health Visitors of 14 districts in the Punjab Assembly.