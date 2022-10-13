Moot highlights challenges to modern journalism

LAHORE:The second day of a three-day workshop on “Peace Journalism” at the Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) opened up with a captivating Q/A session between the FCCU Dean of Humanities, Dr Altaf Ullah Khan and noted anchorperson Rifatullah Khan where they shed light on the topic of “Reporting in Crisis Regions: Experiences as a Journalist”.

Several noted researchers, journalists and media studies students attended the workshop being organised by the Faculty of Humanities at FCCU in collaboration with Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway.

Discussing his life experiences, Rifatullah Khan described numerous factors that journalists faced while reporting in conflict zones. Moreover, he highlighted how racism affects professional work space in journalism creating mental stress and tension, which eventually leads towards biased expression of opinions, leading towards even more traditional and cultural conflicts.

The second session was conducted by Anne Hege Simonsen from Oslo University, in which she grouped the participants and held an interactive session on how to identify the true meanings behind images on media platforms. In her presentation on “Journalistic Images in The Changing Media Landscape” she explained how in media, images are altered and in what ways we can identify these “fake images” while developing an understanding of visual literacy. She advised the scholars to add images with their research work as they speak louder than words.

The third session was presented by Dr Savera Mujib Shami on “Generating Social Capital to Create in the Society”. She talked about the main aspects of social capital and how ‘trust’ plays an important factor under this discipline. While talking about social capital and social media, she stated multiple factors leading towards a polarised society and how interaction is an essential element in building stronger bonds and tolerance levels.

The next session followed a brief historical overview on the topic of “War and the First Causality; Propaganda and Truth in Conflict and Peace Journalism” presented by Prof Elisabeth Eide. The topic uncovered propaganda and explained about revealing a different side of every story with multiple perspectives.

The last session of the day was presented by Dr Jatin Srivastava on “Peace Journalism: Ethical and Theoretical Implications”. He shared his research work on increasing information literacy in media and making it available for the masses inclusive of race, gender and class. On the first day, academics, students, and journalists and representatives from over 40 top-tier national and international universities attended the event.

Dr Altaf Ullah Khan inaugurated the workshop with a presentation on “New Market; Maintaining Truth in Social Media Dominated Societies”. In his session, he addressed social media rise, media literacy, the boom of social and social apps, and the ethics and practices of mainstream and social media in the world right now.

Dr M Feyyaz spoke on “Differentiating between Counter Insurgency and Counter terrorism and peace building.” He discussed the various aspects of terrorism, what behavior should be adopted while facing it, and his experiences and findings on the topic.

Dr Firasat Jabeen, presented her research on “A Juxtaposition of Urdu-English Press in Pakistan and the likelihood of Peace Journalism”. This research addressed the state of Urdu and English print media in Pakistan and the difference between them in the country.

During the last session of the day, journalist Khalid Khattak presented his work on “Technology and Peace Journalism: A Data-Driven Approach” and demonstrated his statistical findings and research on social media platforms and their users and peace building efforts including fact-checking using technology. The workshop will conclude on Oct 13 (today).