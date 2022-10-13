‘Imported’ govt making mistakes in panic: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to the CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has said ‘Shehbaz Zardari’ government is constantly making mistakes in panic and fear. The 'imported' government should be ashamed of making false accusations against Imran Khan, who was declared ‘Saadiq and Ameen’ by the superior judiciary, he said in a statement here on Wednesday. He added that 'Shehbaz Zardari' government has enslaved state institutions including FIA. On one hand FIA protects the proven ‘corrupt’ Shehbaz Sharif from being indicted, while on the other hand harasses Imran Khan with bogus cases. The PTI provided all the required evidence in the 'prohibited funding case' instead of resorting to any 'Qatari' letter. No matter how hard the 'imported' government tries, failure will be its destiny, Cheema said.