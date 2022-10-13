Man kills father, step sister over property

LAHORE:A man shot dead his father and school going step sister over property dispute in Sattokatla police limits on Wednesday morning.

The victim identified as Ghulam Hussain was on his way to drop his daughter Azra wearing school uniform in his car. According to eyewitnesses, two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted the car and opened firing.

As a result, the victim Ghulam Hussain and his daughter Azra received bullet injuries and died on the spot. The suspects afterwards fled from the scene. On information of the incident, heavy contingent of police including senior police officers rushed to the spot and collected forensic evidences from crime scene. The teams of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and Crime Scene Unit also reached there. Reportedly, Ghulam Hussain had contracted two marriages. The prime suspect Ali Imran was annoyed with his father over it and multiple times had expressed his grievances regarding property. Reportedly, he was frustrated on Wednesday and murdered his father and his step sister. SP Sadar Dr Tanveer also visited the crime scene. He said that police had launched the investigations keeping in view different angles. They were busy in collection of forensic evidences and also searching for safe city footages. It was premature to say that Ali Imran was the murderer as they have yet to collect the concrete, solid evidences. SSP Investigations Lahore Hasnain Haider also reached the crime scene. He said that police were sensitized in double murder cases and treated them on priority basis and merit. Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar also took notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. Meanwhile, IG Punjab on Wednesday took notice of a murder of a citizen at the hands of a cop in Sahiwal following a minor issue.