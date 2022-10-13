LAHORE:City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has started using drone cameras to monitor traffic.

On Wednesday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi used it to check roads blockade, protests and chalk out alternative road plans on Mall Road. Mehdi said that they will establish a traffic monitoring and surveillance unit that will perform the duty on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozpur Road and other roads. He added that using the technology they will check smoky vehicles and one-way violations, wrong parking and encroachments. The videos will be saved and provided to the departments concerned for policy level interventions, he added.