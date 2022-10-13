LAHORE:City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has started using drone cameras to monitor traffic.
On Wednesday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi used it to check roads blockade, protests and chalk out alternative road plans on Mall Road. Mehdi said that they will establish a traffic monitoring and surveillance unit that will perform the duty on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozpur Road and other roads. He added that using the technology they will check smoky vehicles and one-way violations, wrong parking and encroachments. The videos will be saved and provided to the departments concerned for policy level interventions, he added.
LAHORE: A young man and a woman died in two different road accidents in the City here on Wednesday. The first case was...
KASUR:Owner of a transport company, Haji Akram Zaki, has clarified a news item published in The News on October 9...
Mrs Irum Afshar, wife of renowned artist Afshar Malik, passed away at Lahore after a protracted illness. She was the...
LAHORE:PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that if Imran Khan tried to create unrest in the...
LAHORE:Wifaqul Madaris Shia vice-president Allama Syed Mureed Hussain Naqvi has questioned the justification behind...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has stopped the production of a pickle-manufacturing unit in Bhagatpura and discarded...
Comments