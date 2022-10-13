LDA refuses to give free-of-cost land for govt hospital

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has refused to give its 122-kanal prime commercial land on Ferozepur Road to Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC & MED) for the construction of a 1,000-bed hospital.

In a recently held Authority meeting, it was decided that LDA DG would negotiate with the SHC & MED to rationalise the land requirement for the construction of a hospital in vertical style to optimal utilisation of land. The Authority further directed the LDA DG to submit a comprehensive plan pertaining to other government initiatives for the remaining patch of land after allocation of the land as per requirement of SHC & MED. A senior LDA official seeking anonymity said that the decision of the Authority was not clear that whether the land will be given to the SHC & MED on payment or free of cost. He said free of cost allotment of this prime commercial land will cause a huge financial loss to the LDA. He further said that inability of LDA’s senior management in conceiving and timely executing a viable commercial project on 152-kanal prime commercial land at Ferozepur Road, which is laying vacant for the last many years.

As per the working paper presented in the Authority meeting, it was revealed that Fruit & Vegetable Market Kot Lakhpat measuring 152 kanal approximately was established in 1978. LDA decided to shift the market from Kot Lakhpat to Gajju Matta in 2011. The total land of the shops, which could not be purchased through negotiation was finally acquired in 2017 at the rate of Rs2.95 million per marla. The total cost of land even at the acquisition price of 2017 was Rs8.82 billion and present worth of this land is much higher. On the request of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, the Governing Body of LDA in its meeting held on 05.05.2021 not only approved the conversion of land use of this 122-kanals (out of the total 152 kanals) prime commercial land to public utility site, but also its (122 kanals) allotment to the said department for construction of a 1,000-bed Hospital Subject to the payment of cost of land at reserve price.

This conversion of land use exponentially devalued the worth of this prime commercial land and caused a huge loss to the Authority, the working paper claimed adding the Price Assessment Committee of LDA in its meeting held on 26.05.2021 fixed the price of land @ Rs2.5 million per marla, which was even lesser than the acquisition price of 2017. Furthermore, the recovery of the cost of land at reserved price meant that LDA would merely get 1/3 of the price assessed by PAC, i.e., Rs0.83 million per marla. The working paper further revealed that although the total cost of 122-kanal was worked out as Rs2033.33 million (at reserved price), yet the Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, Punjab failed to make the payment within the stipulated time.

The matter was again referred to the Authority in its meeting held on 17.8.2021. The Authority not only extended the date of payment till February 15, 2022 but also approved to deliver the physical possession of the land to SHC & ME Department subject to the commitment that the department would deposit the cost of land to LDA on or before February 4, 2022. Accordingly, the SHC & ME Department vide its letter dated 28.9.2021 submitted commitment that cost of land shall be deposited as and when funds were received from the Punjab govt.

In light of the approval accorded by the Authority, a conditional Allotment Letter was issued vide No LDA/DIR-H-V1/4473 dated 5-10-2021 and physical possession of the site was handed over to SHC & ME Department, Punjab on 12.10.2021.

However, the SHC & ME Department, Punjab failed to make payment within the extended due date fixed by the Authority. Non-payment of the cost of the land within the due date rendered the approval accorded by the Authority defunct, so the possession of the land was accordingly withdrawn by the Estate Officer on 16.03.2022 and the allotment was cancelled/withdrawn vide letter dated 17.06.2022.

In response to the cancellation of allotment, a letter dated 22.07.2022 has been received from the SHC & ME department with the request for free of cost allotment of land in their favour. The department referred to an observation given by the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Finance & Development during its 63rd meeting dated 16.09.2021 whereby the SHC & ME Department, Punjab was advised to present its case for free of cost allocation of land for the said hospital considering it to be a social sector development project.

The working paper claimed that it was pertinent to reiterate that the Authority already took a lenient view in this case when it converted its prime commercial land to public utility site. “Setting a precedent of conversion of a purchased/acquired land by the Authority at commercial rates would open a floodgate for similar future conversions of other prime commercial properties of the Authority,” the working paper said and added that it has always been a commercial land, so its disposal as a public utility site at reserved price would not only be open to question but also cause huge loss to the Authority.

This land was acquired as a commercial property, so the construction of a hospital on this commercial land was never the purpose or intention of LDA during or after the acquisition of this land. In view of the above, the LDA management requested the Authority to restore the commercial status of the 122-Kanal land, which was earlier converted to public utility site, turn down the request of the SHC & ME Department, Punjab for free of cost allocation of 122-kanal land while upholding the cancellation/withdrawal of allotment of land and direct the Chief Town Planner, LDA to plan this land as a vibrant business and trade location for southern and eastern side of Lahore.

LDA DG Amir Ahmed Khan while talking to the scribe said that LDA would not give the said land free of cost because LDA has purchased it. “Today is the time of vertical development and in west and other developed countries we can find state of the art vertical hospitals on minimum land,” he said.

The scribe also tried to contact Provincial Minister for Housing and LDA Vice-Chairman Mian Aslam Iqbal but he did not respond.