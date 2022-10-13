Italy court blames quake victims for own deaths

ROME: An Italian court has ruled some of the victims of the 2009 L´Aquila earthquake were partly to blame for their own deaths and compensation for their relatives should be reduced, media reports said on Wednesday.
The 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck on April 6 at 3:32 am, after months of tremors across the rugged Abruzzo region in central Italy. Houses collapsed throughout L´Aquila´s historic centre, killing 309 people. The judge in a civil suit for millions of euros in damages, presented by relatives of 24 people who died in one of the buildings, said the victims had gone back to bed despite two tremors earlier in the night.
BEIJING: Intercontinental missiles, disinfection robots and a piece of the Moon -- China´s Communist Party on...
ISLAMABAD: A ‘Pakistan Trade and Cultural Centre’ was inaugurated in the Bulgarian capital Sofia embassy of...
LAHORE: As the embattled former Pakistani premier, Imran Khan, fears his political foes might malign his public image...
GENEVA: Case numbers in the global monkeypox outbreak have now topped 70,000, the WHO announced on Wednesday as it...
TEHRAN: Leading Iran reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh, who has made repeated public calls for “structural changes” to...
NEW DELHI: Indian police said on Wednesday they have arrested three people including a man claiming to be an occult...
Comments