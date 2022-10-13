Sindh down Southern Punjab

KARACHI: Northern and Sindh downed Balochistan and Southern Punjab, respectively, on the fourth and final day of their third round four-day fixtures of the Cricket Associations Championship here on Wednesday.

Northern defeated Balochistan by nine wickets here at the KCCA Stadium. Having conceded a 216-run lead, Balochistan resumed their second innings at 164-6 and were folded for 243 to set a 28-run target for Northern who raced to it in the fourth over after losing just one wicket.

Taimur Ali, who was batting on 44, fell for 86 which came off 176 balls. He smashed eight fours and one six. Northern’s leg-spinner Saad Nasim was the most successful bowler, taking 4-55. Northern had scored 451 in their first innings. In response, Balochistan had perished for 235.

At the UBL Sports Complex here, Sindh defeated Southern Punjab by 137 runs. Set to score 403, Southern Punjab resumed their second innings at 208-8 and were folded for 265. Mohammad Umair scored 106 not out which came off 117 deliveries

He hit 16 fours and two sixes. Arish Ali Khan bagged four wickets and played an instrumental role in his side’s second win in the tournament.

Sindh had scored 162 and 403-9 declared. Southern Punjab had perished for 163 in their first innings.