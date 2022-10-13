Khokhar slams PSB’s actions

KARACHI: Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), has said in a statement that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is foul playing with the national game.

PSB is pursuing the policy of destroying sports and bringing sports into disrepute by unconstitutional interference in the affairs of federations, he said on Wednesday.

The PHF is an autonomous organisation affiliated with International Hockey Federation (FIH) and International Olympic Association (IOC) through Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) as per PHF constitution, he added. PHF elections for 2022-2026 have been recognised by FIH and POA, he claimed.