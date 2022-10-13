Wrestling exclusion dents Pakistan’s CWG medal chances

KARACHI: The exclusion of wrestling from the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games has saddened Pakistan's wrestling fraternity.

This is the fourth time that wrestling has faced an axe since its introduction in 1930. Previously it had failed to find a niche in the quadrennial event in 1990 in Auckland, 1998 in Kuala Lumpur and 2006 in Melbourne.

In wrestling, Pakistan recently claimed five medals, three silvers and two bronze, out of total eight medals which the nation grabbed in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July and August.

However, wrestler Ali Asad was later stripped of his bronze medal when he failed dope test.

The country's premier wrestler Mohammad Inam has to his credit two golds and one silver in the quadrennial event and it was because of the medals national grapplers claimed at this level which popularised the sport.

“It's a sad news,” Inam told 'The News'.

“For a long time Pakistan has been claiming medals in Commonwealth Games in wrestling and it has built a reputation but its exclusion from the 2026 Victoria Games is a real disappointment,” Inam said.

“The government now should focus on other disciplines and should concentrate on wrestling by preparing grapplers for the Olympic qualifiers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Wrestling Federation's (PWF) chairman Aqil Shah also termed it a sad development. “It's really painful as we have a major stake in this discipline. I have told Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to take up this issue with the authorities concerned,” said Shah, a former sports minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PWF vice-president Arshad Sattar told this correspondent that it is a huge setback for wrestling in Pakistan.

“It was our main event where we could have fought for medals. We will write to the POA to plead this case at a high forum,” Arshad said.

Pakistan wrestling coach Ghulam Fareed said that he is disappointed by the decision. “It was the best event where we could have pressed for medals and attract sponsors,” Fareed told this correspondent from Switzerland.

“But other nations like India are also trying to put pressure and hopefully wrestling will return to the 2026 Games,” Fareed hoped.

When a POA senior official was contacted, he said they would put their heads together and would decide something on Thursday (today).

Wrestling is not the only discipline which faced an axe. Judo has been dropped again after being part of the Birmingham edition recently. Judo was also missing in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

“During a meeting of the Commonwealth Judo Association during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham it was decided that the Australian government would be requested to include judo in the list,” a senior official of the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) told 'The News'.

“We always have a good chance of a medal in judo. Shah Hussain got silver in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and now claimed bronze in Birmingham.

We have a couple of more fighters who have the ability to press for medals in the quadrennial event,” the official said.