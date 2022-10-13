Ramiz vows to set up rehab centre

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has pledged to build a world-class rehabilitation centre in Pakistan for all the athletes of the country.
The PCB chairman announced that the board would establish a world-class rehab facility in the country which would be open to all the national athletes and not just the cricketers.
With national cricketers Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman completing their recoveries, Chairman PCB also expressed gratitude to Dr Zafar and his team, who looked after them in London.
“A big shout out to Dr Zafar & his team at Crystal Palace Football Club for looking after our heroes Fakhar and Afridi. Indebted! To our fans we will set up a world class rehab centre here inshallah that will look after all athletes & not cricketers only.”
