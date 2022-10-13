Unaffordable living

Where should the people of Pakistan go? The country’s middle class is so fed up of the current affairs that most people are now trying to move out and settle abroad. Our bright minds are going to foreign countries and contributing towards their economy. All of this is happening because our government cannot provide us basic facilities. We cannot run ACs in our homes because of inflated bills. In the winter, we will have no gas for prolonged periods. After rainfall, our flooded roads force us to stay indoors. How are we supposed to live like this? Every person deserves to have their basic needs fulfilled. But in our country we cannot demand our government to pay attention to us. Every party blames its rival for the mess we are in. When will our leaders rise above petty politics and do something for the people?

Zahid Nasim

Rawalpindi