 
close
Thursday October 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Women’s safety

October 13, 2022

This refers to the article, ‘Predators in home’ by Mashal Arbab (Oct 11). The murder of Sara Inam has shocked the entire nation. It is too tragic to learn that women are not safe inside their homes.

Women keep raising their voices against such brutality, and the government keeps ignoring their plight. Where should women go?

Lubna Naz

Karachi

Comments