Crime and inflation

The rising inflation in the country has made it difficult for people to afford two meals. Many people are now involved in criminal activities like stealing and robbery to make their ends meet.
A rise in street crimes has created fear among the people who have to think twice before leaving their homes. The situation is getting out of control. It is time for our government to take strict action to put an end to such crimes.
Umme Saif
Karachi
