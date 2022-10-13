The Sindh and Punjab governments previously announced that the minimum wage in the two provinces would be Rs25,000 per month. It is unfortunate to see that there are many people who are working 12-hour shifts, instead of eight-hour shifts, and earning below the minimum wage. Who is responsible for this? Who will ensure that all employers are following the government’s directions? Is there any department that can take action against this gross violation of labour rights?

The country’s labour departments have not taken any action against this issue. We are experiencing the worst inflation; how can a single person fulfil the needs of his/her family with a meagre salary. This issue also leads to unrest in the country, leading to an increased rate of street crimes.

Khezar Abbas Bhutta

Multan